Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday 3rd September 2020)

Today on the show, Keith hears Clifden after the previous day’s flooding and is joined by local resident Fiona Shanahan and Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan.

We hear from the mother of a nine-year old boy with special needs in Skehanagh whose been denied public transport for his school in Renmore;

There’s an update on daycare services and we get Cllr Noel Larkin’s reaction to Wednesday’s comment from Cllr Niall Murphy;

We’ll be knitting, gardening, checking the Connacht Tribune headlines and much more.

To get in touch, email us at [email protected]