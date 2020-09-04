Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday 4th September 2020)

Today on the show, the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland gave their reaction to the new rules announced for record keeping by the Health Minister.

Galway city businesswoman Martine McDonagh of Martine’s restaurant spoke of her dismay with the insurance companies who aren’t giving any reductions despite the reduction in business capacity;

MEP Maria Walsh discussed the request by Irish Members of the European Parliament for a change to the 14 day quarantine rules;

And Sergeant Michael Walsh, Crime Prevention Officer gave us some useful tips to improve your chances of recovering your phone in the event that it is stolen.

To get in touch, email us at [email protected]