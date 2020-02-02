Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday 7th September 2020)

Today on the show, we spoke to a number of school principals and students across the county as the Leaving Cert class of 2020 received their results this morning.

Vintner’s across the county began their “Flying Pickets” outside the constituency offices of Galway’s Government representatives, in protest of the ongoing closures of over 150 pubs across County Galway;

Minister Eamon Ryan joined us to talk all things transport for Galway;

And we heard all about the virtues of moving to Barbados, under a new incentive scheme for those with a little wanderlust.

