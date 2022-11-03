Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday 3rd November 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Minister Roderic O’Gorman speaks about the Government approval for the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme Bill;
Barbara McKeown tells her story of her new book and the challenges that followed;
Galway Science and Technology Festival are releasing their tickets for their annual big exhibition on Saturday.
10am-11am
Larry Donnelly and his uncle, Democrat Brian Donnelly, speak about Brian’s time as a Democrat in the US Congress and the ties between Galway and Boston;
Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell.
11am-12pm
Gardening with Anne McKeown;
Clare Gormley, curator of the TULCA festival, speaks to Keith.