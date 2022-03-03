Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 3rd March 2022)

On today’s show:

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is on the show to take about the Outer Ring Road and the Western Regional Enterprise planned launch on Friday;

Derek Pender, Galway County Council Director of Services, says the time is now for consultation from all interested parties on the Greenway;

The new President of the Atlantic Technological University Orla Flynn talks to Keith about her new role;

We have Joe Gimore, Kenny Deery and Siobhán McManamy to discuss Ireland West Airport in Knock.

Dave O’Connell has the Tribune headlines, Anne McKeown has gardening, and much more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am.