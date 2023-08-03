Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 3rd August 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

It is Ladies Day at the Galway Races

Barnados calls for free schoolbook scheme to be extended to second level 

Budget 2023 must secure increased funding for Galway County Council

Galway firms to see solar energy payback ‘two years ahead of schedule’ 

10am-11am

Hardware Association outline pre budget proposals to Government  

Connacht Tribune Headlines 

PÁLÁS launch a Summer SCI-FI Spectacular

Galway to host evening of spoken word and live music as part of Poetry Ireland tour 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR