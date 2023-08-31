Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 31st August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Reduced 9% VAT rate to expire at midnight and Motorists facing hike in petrol and diesel prices

ATU registrar offers advice to prospective incoming students following publication of CAO offers

Galway student conducts research on the effects of hospital visiting restrictions on family members of older adults during the pandemic

10am-11am

Irish Road Haulage Association react to the excise duty as they send budget submission to the department

Connacht Tribune Headlines

Galway researchers pioneer ‘breakthrough’ AI robotics device for personalised drug treatment

A new exhibition of over 40 paintings by renowned artist Kenneth Webb comes to Kennys

Galway women conquer Kilimanjaro for CF

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Enforcement action continues across Ireland targeting illegal IPTV providers

Ours To Protect with John Morley

Galway woman stars as Hidden Assets returns to our screens this Autumn

