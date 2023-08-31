Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 31st August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Reduced 9% VAT rate to expire at midnight and Motorists facing hike in petrol and diesel prices
ATU registrar offers advice to prospective incoming students following publication of CAO offers
Galway student conducts research on the effects of hospital visiting restrictions on family members of older adults during the pandemic
10am-11am
Irish Road Haulage Association react to the excise duty as they send budget submission to the department
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Galway researchers pioneer ‘breakthrough’ AI robotics device for personalised drug treatment
A new exhibition of over 40 paintings by renowned artist Kenneth Webb comes to Kennys
Galway women conquer Kilimanjaro for CF
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Enforcement action continues across Ireland targeting illegal IPTV providers
Ours To Protect with John Morley
Galway woman stars as Hidden Assets returns to our screens this Autumn
