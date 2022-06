We’re celebrating the Year of Free Fuel at Top Oil – where they’ll give away Free Fuel for a Year – every month this year. That’s worth €2,000 in petrol or diesel from Top Oil! As we head into the bank holiday weekend, Molly & Ollie have €1,000 in @topoil_fueling_ireland vouchers to giveaway! 😄🤩🚗 So for your chance to win a €200 Top Oil voucher tune in bright and early every day to Molly in the Morning!🌞 #topoilfuelingireland #mollieinthemorning