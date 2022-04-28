Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Thursday 28th April 2022

On the show today we heard of concerns regarding regular closures of the AIB in Gort, Councillor Gerry Finnerty told us it’s causing major security issues for local businesses.

Claudia Martinez turned to Facebook last night in a bid to find the Good Samaritan who came forward when she found herself in a very frightening situation in Claregalway, she told Keith Finnegan what happened.

As the state prepares plans to help fund fertility treatments a Galway couple who self financed their IVF journey share their story to parenthood and we heard all about Galway’s new Folk Festival coming this June.