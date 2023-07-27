Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 27th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

ADHD Ireland responds to Mental Health Commission’s Independent Review of CAMHS

Almost three in five older people living on the State pension cannot afford to participate in life as much as they would like

Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc presents ‘Grindr, Saghdar agus Cher’

‘Turn The World’ is the official feature track to RTÉ’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

10am-11am

Galway Councillor calls for clarification on NTA approval of Roscam Junction

Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Curators 2023

Connacht Tribune Headlines

‘Life and Times of Michael K’ here from South Africa with the Award-winning show

Killary Adventure Company Introduces Thrilling Killary Fjord Aerial Park

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Ours To Protect with John Morley

Award winning photographers to lead photo walks at University of Galway

