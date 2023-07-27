Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 27th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
ADHD Ireland responds to Mental Health Commission’s Independent Review of CAMHS
Almost three in five older people living on the State pension cannot afford to participate in life as much as they would like
Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc presents ‘Grindr, Saghdar agus Cher’
‘Turn The World’ is the official feature track to RTÉ’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
10am-11am
Galway Councillor calls for clarification on NTA approval of Roscam Junction
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Curators 2023
Connacht Tribune Headlines
‘Life and Times of Michael K’ here from South Africa with the Award-winning show
Killary Adventure Company Introduces Thrilling Killary Fjord Aerial Park
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Ours To Protect with John Morley
Award winning photographers to lead photo walks at University of Galway
