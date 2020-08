Today on the show, Keith gets reaction to Phil Hogan’s resignation from Jim Higgins, Marian Harkin and Mairead Farrell;

Chairman of the Covid Committee Michael McNamara gives an update;

We hear from Ken Bruen, author of the new book ‘Galway Girl’;

And we’ve Finance with Dave McCarthy, Gardening with Ann McKeown, Tribune headlines from Dave O’Connell and much more.

To get in touch, email us at [email protected]