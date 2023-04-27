Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 27th April 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Grant money allocated to St Fursa’s Hall and other community organisations across Galway

Five inspirational arthritis advocates are the focus of National Arthritis Week 2023 

IPAV launches rental market proposals

10am-11am

Tractor run to take place in aid of a wheelchair bound Galway man 

Connacht Tribune Headlines 

We speak to a Knocknacarra family about their Make a Wish ahead of the charity’s fundraiser tomorrow  

COPE Galway Reports 3,874 Crisis Calls from Women Experiencing Domestic Abuse 

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Power of W: Women Thriving in Their Third Act 

We hear from the Galway Finalist of EY’s 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year Award 

