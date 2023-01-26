Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 26th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Call to end volunteering in orphanages worldwide
Galway East TD urges parents to relinquish unused school transport tickets
Galway GAA appeal for support of Muintir na Gaillimhe fundraising initiative
10am-11am
IFA rail against ‘Green Party thinking’ at the AGM on Tuesday
An Irish Language Plan has been completed for Gaeltacht An tEachreidh
Comprehensive update on the rollout of the National Broadband Plan in Galway
Wreath laid by the Tanaiste in Lebannon in memory of Private Sean Rooney
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
We will be doing the robot in studio as we test one of Bear Robotics’ machines
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM