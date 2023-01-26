Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 26th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Call to end volunteering in orphanages worldwide 

Galway East TD urges parents to relinquish unused school transport tickets 

Galway GAA appeal for support of Muintir na Gaillimhe fundraising initiative  

10am-11am

IFA rail against ‘Green Party thinking’ at the AGM on Tuesday  

An Irish Language Plan has been completed for Gaeltacht An tEachreidh 

Comprehensive update on the rollout of the National Broadband Plan in Galway 

Wreath laid by the Tanaiste in Lebannon in memory of Private Sean Rooney

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

We will be doing the robot in studio as we test one of Bear Robotics’ machines  

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

