Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 23rd March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Fundraiser underway for young Galway man who has become disabled following years of back pain

St Joseph’s Patrician College ‘The Bish’ Galway, will announce details of the next chapter in the development of the school at a public information event

Acupuncture Awareness Week begins on Saturday

10am-11am

Abused by his teacher 50 years ago, Paul Grealish speaks out in the aftermath of his abuser being jailed

Connacht Tribune Headlines

‘On The Blanket’ Book Launch To Take Place In Gort

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Druid announces their most ambitious production yet, DruidO’Casey, a play cycle of Sean O’Casey’s Dublin Trilogy

People Before Profit to launch ‘Galway Transport Vision’

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM