Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Thursday 21st April 2022

On the show today, we had a special report from Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane and Dylan Connolly from last night’s vigil for Kate Moran in Athenry.

As the Justice Minister announced that stalking is to become a standalone criminal offence under Irish law, a woman who was stalked in Galway gave us her reaction.

Sally-Ann Barrett reported on how Oranmore is responding to the Ukrainian refugee crisis. We heard the stories of a number of those who are availing of temporary accommodation there, including a young man who has a dream to become a professional footballer and it turned out that maybe Galway United can help.