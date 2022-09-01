Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday 1st September 2022)

On today’s show:
10am-11am
NUIG now to be called University Of Galway;
Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell;
Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown from McD’s;
Autumn Garden Fair Takes Place on September 4th at Claregalway Castle
11am-12pm
Minister Simon Harris Is In Galway to Launch University Of Galway;
Galway Samaritans Are Looking For New Members For Their Team of Listening Volunteers;
GRETB and GRD Co Host An Upcoming Event ‘Make the Link’
‘Galway Talks’ with Keith Finnegan and Sally-Ann Barrett broadcasts every weekday morning on Galway Bay FM.