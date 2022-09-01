Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday 1st September 2022)

On today’s show:

10am-11am

NUIG now to be called University Of Galway;

Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell;

Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown from McD’s;

Autumn Garden Fair Takes Place on September 4th at Claregalway Castle

11am-12pm

Minister Simon Harris Is In Galway to Launch University Of Galway;

Galway Samaritans Are Looking For New Members For Their Team of Listening Volunteers;

GRETB and GRD Co Host An Upcoming Event ‘Make the Link’

