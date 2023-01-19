Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 19th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Potential boating disaster on the River Corrib averted at the weekend
We hear from the Galway PBP rep as Coveney warns FG TDs migration could become divisive after recent demonstrations
Local Enterprise Office Galway is running a free Digital event for local businesses next week
10am-11am
We hear from part of the rescue crew on the potential boating disaster on the River Corrib that was averted at the weekend
Galway Senator challenges Secretary General of the Department of Health on long waiting times for planning on Captial projects
Tender awarded for design of Corrib Sports and Adventure facility
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Galway Hoteliers urge Government to retain 9% tourism VAT
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Music for Galway – Midwinter Festival Seasons gets underway this weekend
Galway primary schools through to national finals after winning regional VEX IQ Robotics competition hosted by ATU Galway
