Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 18th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

‘He is only a child’: family of boy assaulted in Navan, Co Meath describe incident as ‘horrific and wrong’

Irish fishing industry calls for help as MEPs visit

Public information meeting in Tuam for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes

10am-11am

Update on school places in the west of the city expected imminently

Ahead of World IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Day on May 19, Crohn’s & Colitis Ireland Launches Symptom Checker

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM