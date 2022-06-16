Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Thursday 16th June 2022

On the show today:

As the number of people facing energy poverty increases, e hear from Galway S Vincent de Paul on what help is available for those who are struggling

On Tuesday’s programme we brought you the story of a young mother who found herself left waiting overnight to have a clamp released from her car in Salthill. Her story struck a chord with many of you and we brought you an update this morning.

The story of one Galway carer who has played the role of family carer before deciding to pursue caring in a professional capacity.

We hear about Galway Bay FM’s new farming programme Country Life which begins next Tuesday at 7pm with presenter Keith Fahy.