Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 16th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We get the political reaction as two Galway Ministers jet off for St Patrick’s Day  

‘A landmark moment’ – EU Parliament votes to end sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2035 

We hear from the Galway family running six different businesses from their farm after departing the corporate world 

Jobs Expo Galway returns to the Galmont for 2023

10am-11am

Young Galway man in wheelchair tells of long wait to get suitable accommodation  

Connacht Tribune Headlines 

Government can’t in one breath praise the economy and then say there aren’t funds to support people 

Irish Rail announces return of catering services to trains 

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

We hear from the author of Power of Connection which gives advice on improving relationships in your life  

New National Social Enterprise Policy West of Ireland Stakeholder Consultation Planned for Tuam 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

