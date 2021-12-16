Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 16th December 2021)

On today’s show:

Jim Power talks to us about the online threat to local stores

Reverend Linda Peilow tells us about their Carol Service on Sunday but also concerns over the grounds in the church.

Darragh O’Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union discusses total confusion with HSE communication

Paul Williams talks about his new book ‘Gilligan,’ former Galway hurler Joe Canning joins Keith.

We’ve Finance with Dave McCarthy, Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell, Gardening with Anne McKeown and much more.

