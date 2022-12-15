Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 15th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Irish soldier serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebannon has been killed
Down woman appeals for assistance in tracing missing cousin Darryl Wade who may be in the Galway area
RHS Homecare staff in Galway Mayo and Roscommon have yet to receive Covid bonuses
Galway Deputy welcomes new planning legislation as positive development for future decisions in the city
10am-11am
Brand new report highlights the success of the Portershed initiative in Galway
Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell
Irish medical device firm Ceroflo awarded €3.6m with consortium to develop revolutionary stroke treatment
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown
INMO seeks urgent meeting with Minister following stark HIQA ED report
Six Galway RNLI crew members carrying pagers for the first time this Christmas as charity appeals for support
77% of Irish people feel their skin is worse in winter and almost three quarters feel self conscious about their skin
