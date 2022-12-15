Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 15th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Irish soldier serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebannon has been killed

Down woman appeals for assistance in tracing missing cousin Darryl Wade who may be in the Galway area

RHS Homecare staff in Galway Mayo and Roscommon have yet to receive Covid bonuses

Galway Deputy welcomes new planning legislation as positive development for future decisions in the city

10am-11am

Brand new report highlights the success of the Portershed initiative in Galway

Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell

Irish medical device firm Ceroflo awarded €3.6m with consortium to develop revolutionary stroke treatment

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown

INMO seeks urgent meeting with Minister following stark HIQA ED report

Six Galway RNLI crew members carrying pagers for the first time this Christmas as charity appeals for support

77% of Irish people feel their skin is worse in winter and almost three quarters feel self conscious about their skin

