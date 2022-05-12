Today on the show, principal of St. Jarlath’s College in Tuam John Kelly spoke with Keith about their transition to a co-education school, Marc Roberts, Dana and Brendan Murray spoke to Keith about the Eurovision and Marc’s 25th anniversary of representing Ireland, Independent councillor Tim Broderick and Councillor Andrew Reddington spoke to Keith about the major drugs problem in rural Ireland and much more.
Home Podcasts Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Thursday 12th May 2022