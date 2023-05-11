Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 11th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Ibec calls on Government to address housing and labour shortages in the West as part of Regional Insights Series

Calls for Irish Pharmacists to be allowed prescribe medication without patients seeing GP’s

Galway’s All About Kombucha crowned overall champion of inaugural Homegrown at Maxol Programme

10am-11am

Committee to discuss inviting RTÉ and GAA as GAAGO controversy deepens

University of Galway college attack victims found as racists ‘punch Chinese girls in head chasing students with knife’

Govt warned not to introduce price controls on groceries, we hear from the Consumers’ Association

Galway native joins Cancer Fund for Children as Cancer Support Specialist

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce join us live in studio ahead of their gig in Galway next week

Kinlay Hostel announced as new local sponsor of the Galway Races

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM