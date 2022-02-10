Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 10th February 2022)

On today’s show:
Councillor Shane Curley discusses serious concerns over the drug situation in Loughrea;
We are joined by Green Party Leader Eamonn Ryan and Labour Leader Alan Kelly;
Jack Nolan talks about the Organic Farming Scheme;
Anne Mitchell tells us about the men who walked to Dublin in 1966;
We’ve Finance with Dave McCarthy, Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell, Gardening with Anne McKeown and much more.
