Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 10th February 2022)

On today’s show:

Councillor Shane Curley discusses serious concerns over the drug situation in Loughrea;

We are joined by Green Party Leader Eamonn Ryan and Labour Leader Alan Kelly;

Jack Nolan talks about the Organic Farming Scheme;

Anne Mitchell tells us about the men who walked to Dublin in 1966;

We’ve Finance with Dave McCarthy, Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell, Gardening with Anne McKeown and much more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

