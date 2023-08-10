Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 10th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Investigations ongoing following fire at a vacant residence in Loughrea in the early hours of yesterday morning

Breast cancer survivors share a passion for rowing

Galway Energy Summit and Ashrae Ireland event gets underway tomorrow

Taoiseach comes to Headford this evening

10am-11am

In Galway City, rents have risen by 12.2% in the last year and the average rent is now €1867, according to Daft’s latest report

Wild Youth ‘booed off stage’ and slammed for ‘disrespectful’ performance at Ballygar festival

Connacht Tribune Headlines

Galway woman among the Finalists Announced for 6th Annual Diversity In Tech Awards Ceremony this September

Galway author Elaine Feeney longlisted for 2023 Booker Prize

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Ours To Protect with John Morley (EP 10)

Streets of Galway takes place this weekend

