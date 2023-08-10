Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 10th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Investigations ongoing following fire at a vacant residence in Loughrea in the early hours of yesterday morning
Breast cancer survivors share a passion for rowing
Galway Energy Summit and Ashrae Ireland event gets underway tomorrow
Taoiseach comes to Headford this evening
10am-11am
In Galway City, rents have risen by 12.2% in the last year and the average rent is now €1867, according to Daft’s latest report
Wild Youth ‘booed off stage’ and slammed for ‘disrespectful’ performance at Ballygar festival
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Galway woman among the Finalists Announced for 6th Annual Diversity In Tech Awards Ceremony this September
Galway author Elaine Feeney longlisted for 2023 Booker Prize
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Ours To Protect with John Morley (EP 10)
Streets of Galway takes place this weekend
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM