Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 9th January 2023 9am-12pm)

9am-10am

Gardaí continue to investigate and renew appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident that occurred in Oranmore

Ballybane improves as national litter levels fall in 2022

HSE is working to increase the number of hospital contracted private nursing home beds

Woman talks about fundraiser in memory of her niece to raise funds for a paediatric unit in Galway

10am-11am

Call on the Minister for Health to take the lead in tackling hospital crisis in Galway

Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark project react to funding boost over Christmas

Arts Alive exhibition featuring work of nine artists with intellectual disabilities to open later this month

11am-12pm

Sports Review

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

TV Chef Nevin Maguire to cycle across Galway this week in episode two of his new series on greenways

