Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 6th March 2023 9am-12pm)

9am-10am
Residents of Croisin Beag, Ballinderreen pen letter in objection to Ballinderreen to Kilcolgan Cycleway being routed through SAC lands
Jesuit at the frontline of the earthquake in Syria/Turkey gives an update a month on from the natural disaster
ASTI Protest: ‘Thousands of teachers denied representation on Teaching Council’
Unconfirmed reports of more traffic chaos over the weekend as the Moycullen Bypass works continue
10am-11am
Former NPHET member ‘didn’t set out to open can of worms’
Midlands Northwest MEP calls on Oireachtas to ban TikTok from staff phones
Councillor welcomes opportunity for city council to debate existing boundary between city and county
Fostering Fortnight, the Irish Foster Care Associations Annual Awareness Campaign, kicks off today
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Galway Business Watch start Good Samaritan Award following feature on Galway Talks
