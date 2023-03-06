Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 6th March 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Residents of Croisin Beag, Ballinderreen pen letter in objection to Ballinderreen to Kilcolgan Cycleway being routed through SAC lands 

Jesuit at the frontline of the earthquake in Syria/Turkey gives an update a month on from the natural disaster  

ASTI Protest: ‘Thousands of teachers denied representation on Teaching Council’ 

Unconfirmed reports of more traffic chaos over the weekend as the Moycullen Bypass works continue 

10am-11am

Former NPHET member ‘didn’t set out to open can of worms’ 

Midlands Northwest MEP calls on Oireachtas to ban TikTok from staff phones 

Councillor welcomes opportunity for city council to debate existing boundary between city and county 

Fostering Fortnight, the Irish Foster Care Associations Annual Awareness Campaign, kicks off today

11am-12pm

Sports Review 

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

Galway Business Watch start Good Samaritan Award following feature on Galway Talks  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

