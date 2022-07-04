Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Monday 4th July 2022

On the show today:

Are those of us living in rural Ireland unfairly affected by fuel prices and Government policy?

On Independence Day, we catch up with one well known American in Galway to get his thoughts on the current state of his home country at this time.

What will the Government do to help those who are struggling? Minister Anne Rabbitte gives her thoughts.

We hear from the Galway Women who are set to undertake a massive fundraising cycle, Mizen to Malin in 3 days for Breast Cancer Research.

Galway’s first dedicated Gin School opens in Salthill and Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy.