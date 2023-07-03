Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 3rd July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Vape Products littering as much as coffee cups
Pension Promise Campaign in the Galmont Hotel this morning
Housing Minister has several engagements in Galway this morning
10am-11am
Ukrainian refugees at Galway centre face uncertain future
Minister Richmond launches review of occupations eligible for employment permits
Aware’s national survey reveals high rates of depression and anxiety in Ireland
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Galway Bay Sailing Club are hosting the West of Ireland Offshore Association aka WIORA racing event in Cill Ronan Aran
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM