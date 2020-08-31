Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday 31st August 2020)

Today on the show, Keith gets reaction from the overnight fire in Carnmore with Councillor Noel Larkin;

Children are back to school and we get an insight into the new environment from a nine-year-old in Scoil Íde, Ard Na Mara, Salthill;

Councillor Owen Hanley and Chair of Teach Solais Cameron Keighron talk about the closure of the LGBT & Resource Centre;

There’s updates on COVID-19 from Tony Canavan (Saolta Hospital Group) and Dr. Breda Smyth (Director of Public Health Medicine HSE West);

All this and more.

