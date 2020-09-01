Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday 1st September 2020)

Today on the show, Keith spoke to President of GMIT Dr Orla Flynn, Councillor Andrew Reddington and NUI Galway Student’s Union President Pádraic Toomey about the issue of fees for this year’s college students.

The future of Shannon Airport’s transatlantic flights is uncertain. Pádraig Ó Céidigh, Travel Exper Eoghan Corry and Galway Chamber’s Kenny Deery discussed the impact of any loss of services to the region;

Margaret O’ Ríada of the Galway Travellers Support Unit and Councillor James Charity discussed the repercussions of the house fire in Carnmore;

Des Lally, Chairman of Clifden Arts Festival told us what lies in store for the 43rd year of the event;



