Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday 2nd September 2020)

Today on the show, Keith spoke to Cathal Moore, Principal of Presentation College, Athenry on how the reopening of the school is going and his thoughts on the calculated grades system .

Galway Talks listener Liz told us of the difficult situation she finds herself in as the daycare services for her elderly husband remain closed in Claregalway;

Galway City Green Party Councillor Niall Murphy discussed his decision to circulate a letter to a number of his fellow city councillors about the views expresses by Councillor Noel Larkin following Monday’s house fire in Carnmore;

John Crumlish, CEO of Galway Arts Festival spoke to Keith as the festival offers an exciting programme of events over the next couple of months;

All this and more.

To get in touch, email us at [email protected]