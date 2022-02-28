Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 28th February 2022)

On today’s show:

Keith talks to Darria & Ganna. Ganna has been living in Oranmore for many years and recently went to see her family in Ukraine;

Owen Ward, the Travellor Education Officer in NUIG tells us about the college’s events to mark Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day;

Orla Fitzpatrick and Tom Flanagan joins us to discuss the upcoming Campus Open Day in the Galway Community College of Further Education;

Stephanie Klapp lets us know about how the Polish Community in Galway are organising help for Ukraine;

And much more.

