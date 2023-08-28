Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 28th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
New study discovers a hidden culprit driving air pollution and climate change – domestic firelighters
Criticism of decision to deny planning permission for ‘Bish’ school in Dangan
Western Alzheimers- Walk 4 Dementia
Lough Rea, Salthill again ‘clean’ in IBAL coastal litter survey
Galway mother hits out at Susi process as daughter is forced to appeal Susi grant application
Alternate route to CAO offered at GRETB
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Cong to Galway Sailing Race
A CAPELLA KNIGHTS 10 TH ANNIVERSARY
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM