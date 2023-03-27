Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 27th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Gardaí are investigating an assault on a taximan in Doughiska yesterday afternoon
HSE urges awareness amid spike in vomiting bug cases
Short-Term Tourist Letting Register bill is moving through the Oireachtas and we hear about it’s implications
National Lottery Good Causes 2023 – East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Services
10am-11am
Could we see a farmer/citizen party in Ireland?
Two thirds of SME’s in Connaught are currently using credit cards and overdrafts to facilitate daily cash flow requirements
Athlone-Galway cycleway announcement imminent
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM