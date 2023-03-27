Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 27th March 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a taximan in Doughiska yesterday afternoon 

HSE urges awareness amid spike in vomiting bug cases 

Short-Term Tourist Letting Register bill is moving through the Oireachtas and we hear about it’s implications 

National Lottery Good Causes 2023 – East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Services   

10am-11am

Could we see a farmer/citizen party in Ireland?

Two thirds of SME’s in Connaught are currently using credit cards and overdrafts to facilitate daily cash flow requirements 

Athlone-Galway cycleway announcement imminent

