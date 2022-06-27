Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Monday 27th June 2022

Today on the show:

Galway footballers beat Armagh on penalties yesterday to advance to the All Ireland football semi-finals. Their quarter-final tie finished level at 2-21 to 3-18 after extra-time, with the Tribesmen winning the shootout 4-1. However the game was marred by a mass brawl at the end of normal time. As the players left the field, with footage appearing to show Damien Comer being eye-gouged by a member of the Armagh sideline. Former Galway player Barry Cullinane and former Galway manager John O’ Mahoney joined Keith this morning.

Macnas are starting a new spectacle music troupe land are on the hunt for participants. If you are a brass/wind musician who has an interest in improvisation, experimental sounds, performance, and play and is excited about being part of outdoor spectacular events then there’s an invitation to come join their weekly workshops happening in September 2022. Noeline Kavanagh, Artistic Director of Macnas and Matthew Berrill, brass and wind musical wizard spoke to Keith this morning.

In Autumn 2021, veteran Irish journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird publicly announced that he has motor neuron disease. Despite this devastating diagnosis, Charlie decided to organise a charity climb of Ireland’s famous Holy Mountain, Croagh Patrick. His initiative would turn into a national event and raised almost €3 million for the charities close to his heart: Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. Now he has turned the experience of that day on Croagh Patrick into a book, Climb with Charlie Bird. Keith put some questions to Charlie this morning.