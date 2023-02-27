Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 27th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Councillor reacts to suspected incident of arson in Loughrea at the weekend
Galway Senator wants early hearing for challenge to airspace ‘arrangement’ with British military
Last call for entries for Galway companies and community groups in E1000 grant scheme
Trόcaire marks 50th Anniversary with appeal to people of Galway to support Lenten campaign for Somalia
10am-11am
Human remains taken more than a century ago to be returned to Inishbofin
MEP calls for change to drug laws as Govt Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton admits she ‘tried cannabis in her 20s’
Irish-made Seahorse Man documentary now available on Netflix
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Best Buddies Society and Ability West present Best Buddies Got Talent
