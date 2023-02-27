Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 27th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Councillor reacts to suspected incident of arson in Loughrea at the weekend

Galway Senator wants early hearing for challenge to airspace ‘arrangement’ with British military

Last call for entries for Galway companies and community groups in E1000 grant scheme

Trόcaire marks 50th Anniversary with appeal to people of Galway to support Lenten campaign for Somalia

10am-11am

Human remains taken more than a century ago to be returned to Inishbofin

MEP calls for change to drug laws as Govt Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton admits she ‘tried cannabis in her 20s’

Irish-made Seahorse Man documentary now available on Netflix

11am-12pm

Sports Review

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Best Buddies Society and Ability West present Best Buddies Got Talent

