Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 26th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes resigns amid payments controversy
EU Army not NATO the Objective of the Government
Galway Sub Aqua club talk about diving and water safety during the busy summer season
10am-11am
Pandemic payment given to hospital cleaners after public protest
Terryland project supports Uisce Éireann’s vision for Galway City
No change for ‘clean’ Galway City in IBAL summer litter survey
Local representatives hit out at lacking local link services in Connemara
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Mixed fortunes for the Galway Hurlers and Footballers
Councillor calls for review of traffic management at Pearse Stadium following Mayo Galway clash
