Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 26th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes resigns amid payments controversy 

EU Army not NATO the Objective of the Government  

Galway Sub Aqua club talk about diving and water safety during the busy summer season 

10am-11am

Pandemic payment given to hospital cleaners after public protest 

Terryland project supports Uisce Éireann’s vision for Galway City 

No change for ‘clean’ Galway City in IBAL summer litter survey 

Local representatives hit out at lacking local link services in Connemara  

11am-12pm

Sports Review

Mixed fortunes for the Galway Hurlers and Footballers

Councillor calls for review of traffic management at Pearse Stadium following Mayo Galway clash

