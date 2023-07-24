Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 24th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

Monitoring inspections in public acute hospitals publication statement

GIAF Volunteer Team

Symposium brings together key stakeholders in Irish sport to seek to increase disability participation in grassroots sports clubs

GIAF Silent Disco Walking Tours

Diageo to increase the price of a pint by 4 cent in second price rise this year

Loughrea-based BHSL rebrands to Glanua and announces 250 new jobs

GIAF Róisín Dubh Comedy Shows

GIAF Pavement and remaining Róisín Dubh Shows

Sports Review

Cancer Trials Ireland Announces Research Survey of Women with Secondary Breast Cancer About their Cancer Journey

Kinvara woman and family arrive back home safely from Rhodes

Calls on the Department of Health and the HSE to provide ADHD services in the Galway Area

