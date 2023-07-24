Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 24th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Monitoring inspections in public acute hospitals publication statement
GIAF Volunteer Team
Symposium brings together key stakeholders in Irish sport to seek to increase disability participation in grassroots sports clubs
GIAF Silent Disco Walking Tours
10am-11am
Diageo to increase the price of a pint by 4 cent in second price rise this year
Loughrea-based BHSL rebrands to Glanua and announces 250 new jobs
GIAF Róisín Dubh Comedy Shows
GIAF Pavement and remaining Róisín Dubh Shows
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Cancer Trials Ireland Announces Research Survey of Women with Secondary Breast Cancer About their Cancer Journey
Kinvara woman and family arrive back home safely from Rhodes
Calls on the Department of Health and the HSE to provide ADHD services in the Galway Area
