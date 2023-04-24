Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 24th April 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Clean-up operation under way after oil spill in Galway 

Ombudsman finds that HSE refused to reimburse patients’ legitimate costs for treatment abroad      

Bill seeks to protect schools from ‘unreasonable litigation’ 

10am-11am

New survey on lack of accommodation in Galway is hampering the employment numbers and targets are being reduced

Director of the Inis Meáin Knitting Company hits out at what he deems inadequate access to the island 

Macra na Feirme to walk in protest from Athy to Government buildings to highlight their concerns with rural Ireland  

11am-12pm

Sports Review 

We hear from a prolific sailor who is bringing his wooden boat to Galway to reside in Inis Oírr 

Ever and Always The Marvellous Story of Aleen Cust ‘Britain And Ireland’s First Female Vet’ (a Bi-lingual Primary School workbook) 

Break Out Pictures announce theatrical release of Sinéad O’Shea’s award-winning festival favourite PRAY FOR OUR SINNERS 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR