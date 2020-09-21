Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Monday, 21st September 2020

Today on the show, we go back to Ballybane and get reaction to Pat Spelman’s interview last week and Galway United’s support campaign at East United Football Club calling for urgent City Council investment;

The pubs are finally reopening and we hear about last minute preparations from Dave Coen from the Bridge Bar, Tuam;

There’s been a second episode of illegal dumping on the N84 and we are joined by Councillor James Charity;

Dr. Charlotte McIvor discusses the Consent Program in NUI Galway;

And watch out, as groceries for Oranmore shoppers take to the skies.

