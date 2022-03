On today’s show:

Ronan Scully and Aidan Geraghty talk about their experiences regarding the Ukranian situation;

Caitriona Devaney and Shane Curley discuss the Glinsk/Creggs Group Water Scheme;

We have Stephen Canavan, the new chair of Galway IFA, in studio;

William Henry, Paddy Lally and Ann Killilea tell us about the history of Galway rowing;

All this and more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.