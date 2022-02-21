Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 21st February 2022)

On today’s show:

Siobhán Ryan from Met Éireann gives us an insight into the effect Storm Franklin had on the country;

David Hall from the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation heeds caution about who to seek advice from;

Mervyn Duffy – the hero on the Motorway – tells how he managed to be in the right place to help a female driver who came down the wrong way;

Kenny Deery discusses building relationships with the UK moving forward;

All this and more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am.