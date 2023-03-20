Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 20th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Electrical fault repaired in Galway after widespread traffic delays
Concern raised about an emerging bacterial disease on Irish salmon farms
Approval of strategic assessment report for new Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway
10am-11am
40 people rescued after yacht runs aground in Co Galway on Saturday
Outrage as Escape company parks army tanker with Russian flag on the docks
Green Senator pleads for tolerance from the Tanaiste following remarks about home-schooling
Irish Astronomy Week begins with plenty of events across Galway
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Update on the army personnel tank in Galway Docks
Speak Outs in Galway City and Gort and information about the Mars on Nuns Island survey
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM