Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 20th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Electrical fault repaired in Galway after widespread traffic delays

Concern raised about an emerging bacterial disease on Irish salmon farms

Approval of strategic assessment report for new Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway

10am-11am

40 people rescued after yacht runs aground in Co Galway on Saturday

Outrage as Escape company parks army tanker with Russian flag on the docks

Green Senator pleads for tolerance from the Tanaiste following remarks about home-schooling

Irish Astronomy Week begins with plenty of events across Galway

11am-12pm

Sports Review

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Update on the army personnel tank in Galway Docks

Speak Outs in Galway City and Gort and information about the Mars on Nuns Island survey

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM