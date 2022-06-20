Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Monday 20th June 2022

Today on the show:

Our new County Development plan officially comes into effect. This has been the culmination of over 2 years of deliberations. Those applicants whose family home are in villages, with no Local Area Plan, with no public services, are deemed eligible for housing need. Examples of this are the villages of Clarinbridge, Ballinderreen, Ardrahan. To build on a restricted Regional road, you now must demonstrate it is family lands, rather than previous, on the “family farm”. We have not included any limit to the number of one-off houses, the Draft recommendation was 911. Proposals for back land development will be considered. Cllr Joe Byrne and Cllr Alistair McKinstryspoke to Keith.

Last Friday saw the election of both the new Galway City Mayor and the Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council. So with new faces at the top table, what are they hoping to achieve in their new roles? Mayor Clodagh Higgins and Cllr Mogie Maher spoke to Keith.

The build up to this year’s Galway International Arts Festival is well and truly underway. Today sees another step taken as this morning the festival box office officially opened. Paul Fahy Artistic Director of GIAF and John Crumlish CEO of GIAF spoke to Keith.