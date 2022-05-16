Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Monday 16th May 2022

On the show today we hear how the Environment Minister got a short and blunt message from a number of County Councillors during his recent visit to Galway on the topic of turf cutting.

As fuel prices begin to increase again, we hear what’s behind the latest surge in costs at the pumps.

Over 300 Ukrainian pupils are now enrolled in Galway schools, we hear from those who are helping to make their integration into Galway’s school community as smooth as possible.

Ollie Turner brought us a comprehensive review of all the weekend’s sporting action and Dave McCarthy joined us in studio for some financial advice.