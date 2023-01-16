Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 16th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Gort Biogas Concern Group judicial review fund passes the 80,000 euro mark

Proprietor of a Dunmore hardware store appeals for witnesses after his shop was burgled last week

We hear from a psychotherapist on how to deal with the January mental health struggles on Blue Monday

10am-11am

Irishman on board Nepal plane crash named locally as search resumes for missing passengers

Presentation held over the weekend for Shamtown a theatre show based on the Saw Doctor’s songs

Tusla is currently recruiting foster carers and will hold an online information session on Wednesday

11am-12pm

Sports Review

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Ukrainian comics host comedy show next month in support their countrymen and women in Galway

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM