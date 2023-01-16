Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 16th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Gort Biogas Concern Group judicial review fund passes the 80,000 euro mark
Proprietor of a Dunmore hardware store appeals for witnesses after his shop was burgled last week
We hear from a psychotherapist on how to deal with the January mental health struggles on Blue Monday
10am-11am
Irishman on board Nepal plane crash named locally as search resumes for missing passengers
Presentation held over the weekend for Shamtown a theatre show based on the Saw Doctor’s songs
Tusla is currently recruiting foster carers and will hold an online information session on Wednesday
11am-12pm
Sports Review
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Ukrainian comics host comedy show next month in support their countrymen and women in Galway
