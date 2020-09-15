Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 15th September 2020)

Today on the show, Keith spoke to 18 year old Ruth McNulty from Donegal who was scammed out of one thousand euro while looking for student accommodation in Galway;

Galway City Mayor Mike Cubbard and Councillor Owen Hanley discussed the breakdown of the city council voting pact;

Galway Talks listeners expressed their disappointment with the closure of Rahoon graveyard during cemetery Sunday;

And Marc Roberts treated us to a live musical performance ahead of his appearance on tonight’s Opry le Daniel.

