Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 16th September 2020)

Today on the show, Keith spoke to Councillors Mike Cubbard, Frank Fahy and Clodagh Higgins about the new power voting pack in Galway City Council agreed overnight ;
Galway County Board Chairman Pat Kearney on what the Government’s Roadmap to Recovery means for gaelic games supporters;
Dr Pat Nash Group Clinical Director Saolta Group outlined how Galway is doing in the battle against Covid 19;
And we heard all about the Global Citizens Together Music project at Scoil San Phroinsias, Tirellan.
